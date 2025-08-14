Increasing humidity, rain later on in Twin Cities Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 14, 2025

Thursday will bring increasing humidity and a chance of rain to the Twin Cities.

Dew points will rise throughout the day, getting uncomfortable by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the metro.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue through the weekend, with heavy precipitation possible. When the stretch is over, some spots could see 3 to 4 total inches.

Highs will jump to the upper 80s on Friday.

Things will calm down next week with cooler and drier air.