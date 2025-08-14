Watch CBS News
Increasing humidity, rain later on in Twin Cities Thursday

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

Thursday will bring increasing humidity and a chance of rain to the Twin Cities.

Dew points will rise throughout the day, getting uncomfortable by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the metro.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue through the weekend, with heavy precipitation possible. When the stretch is over, some spots could see 3 to 4 total inches.

Highs will jump to the upper 80s on Friday.

Things will calm down next week with cooler and drier air.

