Hot, humid Tuesday in Twin Cities as storms pelt up north

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Heat and humidity return to Minnesota on Tuesday, and parts of the state are in for scattered thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for central, south-central and southwestern Minnesota. That's set to take effect at 1 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. The NWS said heat index values could be around 100.

Tuesday's storms will mainly affect northern Minnesota, with a flood watch in place for parts of the area starting at 7 p.m.

WCCO

The heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday, and more thunderstorms are possible late in the day. 

Storms are likely on Thursday, as well, with some potentially turning strong.

Friday turns cooler and drier, with highs in the low 80s and a breeze at times.

We'll warm up again on Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Spotty evening storms are possible.

