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Highs in the 80s Wednesday, red flag warning for much of Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Wednesday will be hot, windy and very dry in Minnesota, prompting critical fire danger for much of the state.

A red flag warning will be in place from noon to 8 p.m. for much of western, central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities are not included in the warning, but still face an elevated fire risk.

Expect highs to climb into the mid-80s.

Thursday should bring our next round of storms, developing late and offering potentially damaging winds and hail.

Showers will linger into early Friday, when cooler air settles in.

The weekend is looking seasonable and quiet, with highs in the 50s and 60s. The cooler pattern will hold into early next week, when another round of rain is possible.

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