Another hot day Wednesday before storms strike Minnesota on Thursday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnnesota from May 14, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnnesota from May 14, 2025 03:21

Minnesota will see one more hot day on Wednesday before storms arrive, bringing with them a big cooldown.

Highs will reach the upper 80s in the Twin Cities. As wildfires continue to burn up north, there will be an elevated fire risk for parts of the state, though it's not severe enough to trigger a red flag warning. Clouds will develop late in the day.

Thursday will bring more storms, with some potential severe weather in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. One wave will develop in the morning, possibly during the drive to work. Then, a second system will arrive in the afternoon and push east. Highs will drop to right around 80.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday, with highs in the 60s. Expect some scattered showers.

Saturday looks dry and seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s and sunshine. Sunday will be cooler, with a small chance of showers.

Joseph Dames

