NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 24, 2025

The Twin Cities will get a taste of spring on Monday, with highs in the 50s and possibly some rain.

Expect wind gusts up to 30 mph, a cloudy afternoon and a drop of rain here or there, mainly in southwestern Minnesota.

Mild temperatures will stick around all week, with another shot at 50 by Friday. A system arriving this weekend will cool things down a bit.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more chances of rain.