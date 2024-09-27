Watch CBS News
#Top10WxDay Friday in Twin Cities; September set to be warmest, driest on record

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — We're closing out the week with a #Top10WxDay.

The Twin Cities will enjoy summery weather for the final Friday of September, with a forecast high of 84 degrees — about 15 degrees above average.

It remains warm through the remainder of the month, which is on track to be the warmest and driest September on record.

This weekend will be in the lower to mid-80s with sunshine, a few more clouds and slightly higher dew points. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s.

There's no rain in the forecast and barely any clouds. A dry cold front is expected to arrive Monday night.

Oct. 1 appears to be in the mid to upper 60s with sunshine, so it will feel like fall. But the week after that is trending to be in the lower 70s.

