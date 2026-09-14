Widespread rain Monday, rest of the week feels like fall

After a rainy day Monday, it'll feel like fall all week.

Widespread rain is expected to start in the late morning and stick around for most of the day. Most spots in the state could pick up at least half an inch of rain. In southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, more than an inch of rain could fall.

WCCO

Tuesday looks to be much nicer, with drier air and some sunshine and highs in the 60s.

There's another round of showers possible Wednesday across southern Minnesota, and there could be even more on the way on Friday.