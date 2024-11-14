Twin Cities to dry out, warm up ahead of pleasant fall weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Patchy fog and mist early Thursday will give way to clouds as the Twin Cities dry out and warm up ahead of a pleasant fall weekend.

Some low-level moisture is trapped keeping the clouds locked in place all day. The lack of sun will limit how much we warm, with afternoon highs expected to reach around 48 degrees in the metro.

After some more fog to start Friday, we should be able to squeeze out a little more sunshine getting highs into the lower 50s along with calm winds.

WCCO

The weekend remains dry despite a storm system passing by north of the metro, but we'll notice more wind with gusts pushing 30 mph.

The warmth will peak Saturday in the mid-50s before coming down a bit on Sunday, closer to 50.

Our next substantial storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday, starting as rain with wind as well.

There are indications the system will get stuck after pulling in some colder air, allowing for a changeover to snow showers across northern Minnesota, and possibly the metro, too.