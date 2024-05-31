Watch CBS News
Wet end to week in Twin Cities, staying warm this weekend

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 31, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 31, 2024 03:07

MINNEAPOLIS — Our Friday looks unsettled for most of the day in the Twin Cities, with clouds and off-and-on showers and storms — some of which could bring heavy downpours.

The clouds knock temperatures back close to 70 degrees.

The weekend will be warm, reaching near 80 on both days, and feature a good amount of dry time. But some showers may linger into early Saturday morning.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Better storm chances are back Sunday, especially toward the evening, and some of those storms could be severe.

A couple of storms could linger into Monday morning, but we'll see a lull before another system brings more storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts by this time next week look to be in the 2-4 inch range.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 7:09 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

