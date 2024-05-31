Wet end to week in Twin Cities, staying warm this weekend

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 31, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Our Friday looks unsettled for most of the day in the Twin Cities, with clouds and off-and-on showers and storms — some of which could bring heavy downpours.

The clouds knock temperatures back close to 70 degrees.

The weekend will be warm, reaching near 80 on both days, and feature a good amount of dry time. But some showers may linger into early Saturday morning.

Better storm chances are back Sunday, especially toward the evening, and some of those storms could be severe.

A couple of storms could linger into Monday morning, but we'll see a lull before another system brings more storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts by this time next week look to be in the 2-4 inch range.