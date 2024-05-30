Temps to reach near 80 Thursday in Twin Cities; storms return overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — As high pressure exits east, clouds begin to return throughout Thursday with our next system approaching from the west.
Showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon in western Minnesota, but they hold off in the Twin Cities until overnight.
With breezes from the south, temperatures warm even more into the upper 70s.
Friday looks unsettled most of the day with clouds, spotty showers and storms knocking temps back close to 70.
The warm and bumpy pattern looks to linger through the weekend into early next week.
Like this past weekend, it won't be a washout, but daily chances for storms, especially on Sunday.
High temps stay close to 80 into the middle of next week.