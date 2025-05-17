Cool and cloudy weekend ahead, next chance for rain is Wednesday

Storms clear up across most of the state giving the weekend a cloudy and cool start.

Expect a dry weekend, but clouds will linger all day Saturday as our slow-moving storm continues to slide off to the east.

The lack of sun along with a breezy northwest wind—that may get up to 30 miles per hour—will keep highs in the 50s. The average temperature for this time of year is usually around 70 degrees.

Even with a bit more sunshine on Sunday, temperatures won't rebound much, staying below average in the low to mid 60s.

Another system looks to bring more showers late Monday into Tuesday across southern Minnesota, but there's some uncertainty with how far north that rain will reach. WCCO meteorologist will fine tune this forecast the closer we get to it.

That storm will be gone by Wednesday with a quiet end to the week expected.

The extreme heat will stay at bay as temperatures look to stay fairly seasonable next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.