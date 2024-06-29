Dry, cooler weekend ahead before rain returns Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — The sun is making its return in what will be the first dry weekend since early May.

The only hiccup on Saturday will be the wind, but otherwise it'll be a mix of sun and clouds, thanks to a high pressure system.

The sun sticks around through Sunday, along with temperatures in the 70s. It'll be a cooler weekend compared to the average temperature of 82 degrees.

WCCO

Another round of rain and storms will return on Monday and Tuesday. The rain could delay the receding flood waters, but most of the major rivers are expected to crest this weekend.

After the rain, temps return back into the 80s.