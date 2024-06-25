Minnesota dries out on hot and sunny Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 25, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 25, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After a small chance for some passing showers in the morning, sunshine will arrive and give us a dry Tuesday in the Twin Cities with a high of 85 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WCCO

Thursday will bring back the chance for rain. It's not set to arrive until later in the day. That gives us some additional dry time before the next event.

That disturbance will bring in a few storms on Friday as well.

Pride weekend looks to be pleasant, too, with both Saturday and Sunday in the lower-to-mid 70s with dry time and sunny skies.