Pop-up storms, humidity returns over the weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — After a few days of respite, spotty, pop-up storms return for the weekend.

The greatest chance for storms is across northern Minnesota on Saturday, but on Sunday the storms will likely impact southern Minnesota. The storms are expected to come in the afternoon and evening before dissipating at night. Chances for severe weather remain low.

WCCO

Before the storms Saturday, the humidity returns, with dew points back in the 60s. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s over the weekend.

The pattern of afternoon pop-up storms will last through Tuesday.