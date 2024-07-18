Top10WxDay Thursday in Twin Cities with sunshine, gentle breeze

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from July 18, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will soak up the sunshine on Thursday — a #Top10WxDay!

High pressure shifts over the top of the upper Midwest, bringing lovely summer weather. The day's high is 78 degrees with a gentle breeze.

Friday should be mainly dry with temperatures building to the lower 80s in the metro. There will be more clouds and what looks like some thundershowers developing out west in the afternoon and evening. The metro should stay dry.

Just about perfect today (Top 10🥇): Sunny, not humid, calm wind and upper 70s. Take all your meals al fresco today.



It will be more humid this weekend. T-Showers return this weekend too. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nJRFJBlvBM — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) July 18, 2024

The weekend looks to start the next phase of the forecast, as more moisture seeps in and a few upper-level disturbances start showing up.

Saturday appears to bring in showers and thundershowers north. A few around the metro aren't out of the question.

There will also be the chance for scattered showers and thundershowers from Sunday through Tuesday. Sunday looks to be the day of the weekend when there will be a few storms around the Interstate 94 corridor, including in the metro.

Both Monday and Tuesday may have passing waves that bring in a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures are mainly in the lower 80s.