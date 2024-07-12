Watch CBS News
Heat and humidity ratchet up this weekend in the Twin Cities

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Plenty of sunshine is back on tap Friday in the Twin Cities, with heat in the upper 80s and heat indices in the low 90s.

Some upper-level energy passes to our north this weekend, bringing back isolated storm chances, but the warmth and mugginess remain.  

We warm even more to the low 90s Saturday through Monday with heat indices closer to 100. This would be our first 90-degree day of the year.

Some storms may be strong and severe on Saturday, with a level 2 out of 5 risk, but the weekend is still largely dry.

A stray storm is possible again on Monday, but less likely on Tuesday and beyond as we cool back down closer to 80.

