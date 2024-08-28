Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Minnesota gets brief break for storms on Wednesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 28, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 28, 2024 03:08

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will get a break from the rain on Wednesday, but the quiet weather won't last long.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 79 degrees with a northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday brings back the chance for storms. Those are timed to arrive in the afternoon. Some will pack a marginal risk of severe weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

snapshot-3.jpg
WCCO

We then turn to a beautiful stretch of weather for Labor Day weekend. The sunshine returns in full force and we are sitting pretty. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday, lower 80s on Saturday, and lower-to-mid 70s on Sunday and Monday.

We then may have a four-to-five-day stretch of dry and sunny days.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.