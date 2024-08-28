Minnesota gets brief break for storms on Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will get a break from the rain on Wednesday, but the quiet weather won't last long.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 79 degrees with a northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday brings back the chance for storms. Those are timed to arrive in the afternoon. Some will pack a marginal risk of severe weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

WCCO

We then turn to a beautiful stretch of weather for Labor Day weekend. The sunshine returns in full force and we are sitting pretty. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday, lower 80s on Saturday, and lower-to-mid 70s on Sunday and Monday.

We then may have a four-to-five-day stretch of dry and sunny days.