Wednesday will be a cold, gusty day across Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 3, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A slug of moisture moves westward overnight into Wednesday morning and may bring some light snow.

The forecast high is 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. Precipitation is more likely east near Washington County and into Wisconsin. The system could also clip the metro. No significant snow totals are expected, but it will be slow to clear out.

A wind advisory is in place Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

We should finally bring back some sunshine and calmer weather for the Minnesota Twins home opener. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

The real treat in the forecast comes on Friday and Saturday. Sunshine and highs near 60 should be on tap.

Sunday and Monday may bring back the chance for showers. However, we are still trending toward warmer days next week.