Mild first day of spring Thursday before weekend cooldown, Sunday storm

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 20, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 20, 2025 03:16

The Twin Cities will enjoy a mild first day of spring on Thursday before a weekend cooldown and Sunday storm.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through on Friday, but precipitation chances stay low.

Saturday will have a chilly start with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon.

The metro's next storm system arrives on Sunday, bringing a mix of rain and snow, especially early in the morning.

A northwest flow sticks around early next week, bringing a few chances for light precipitation, but nothing major on the horizon.

