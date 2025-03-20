Mild first day of spring Thursday before weekend cooldown, Sunday storm

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 20, 2025

The Twin Cities will enjoy a mild first day of spring on Thursday before a weekend cooldown and Sunday storm.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through on Friday, but precipitation chances stay low.

Saturday will have a chilly start with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon.

The metro's next storm system arrives on Sunday, bringing a mix of rain and snow, especially early in the morning.

A northwest flow sticks around early next week, bringing a few chances for light precipitation, but nothing major on the horizon.