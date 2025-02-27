Watch CBS News
Quiet Thursday in Twin Cities before windy Friday, weekend cooldown

By Joseph Dames

The Twin Cities will enjoy a quiet Thursday before strong winds on Friday and a weekend cooldown.

After a breezy morning, Thursday's high will reach 49 degrees in the metro with plenty of sunshine.

Friday will be very windy, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Temperatures will drop throughout the day behind a cold front. Precipitation chances are low, but it's possible the metro could see a few showers. 

Saturday will be cooler, with near-normal temps in the low-to-mid 30s.  

A warming trend will take hold on Sunday and Monday with highs reaching the 40s and low 50s.  

A larger storm system may bring periods of rain and snow midweek. Details on timing and location remain uncertain.

