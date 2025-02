NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Feb. 21, 2025

Warming begins on Friday in the Twin Cities with highs in the 20s, rising to the 30s Saturday and widespread 40s by early next week.

After a subzero morning low on Friday, lows will rise into the 20s and 30s this weekend. A few nights may stay above freezing early next week.

Clipper systems may bring light rain or snow next week, but details remain uncertain. There's also a possibility of light rain on Monday.