Chilly Sunday with wind chills near 0; temperatures to rebound Tuesday

Temperatures are starting in the single digits again Sunday morning in the metro and only reach the teens in the afternoon.

High pressure is still close enough to keep Minnesota dry, but low clouds and breezy winds will linger.

Wind chills will generally be near 0 all day.

The wind will calm overnight into Monday, but temperatures won't rebound until Tuesday.

Highs reach the 30s on Tuesday and stay there pretty much all week.

The next chance for a little snow is Tuesday, mainly from the metro northward.

A more potent wave brings another chance for snow late Wednesday, but that one looks to pass south of the Twin Cities.