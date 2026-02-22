Watch CBS News
Chilly Sunday with wind chills near 0; temperatures to rebound Tuesday

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Temperatures are starting in the single digits again Sunday morning in the metro and only reach the teens in the afternoon.

High pressure is still close enough to keep Minnesota dry, but low clouds and breezy winds will linger.

Wind chills will generally be near 0 all day.

The wind will calm overnight into Monday, but temperatures won't rebound until Tuesday.

Highs reach the 30s on Tuesday and stay there pretty much all week.

The next chance for a little snow is Tuesday, mainly from the metro northward.

A more potent wave brings another chance for snow late Wednesday, but that one looks to pass south of the Twin Cities.

