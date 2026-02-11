Watch CBS News
Dry, quiet Wednesday as Twin Cities build toward springlike warmth

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

Our unseasonable pattern continues on Wednesday, and record warmth is possible in the coming days.

Wednesday will be dry and quiet, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. 

Highs will climb from the 30s and 40s midweek into the 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday. Above normal temperatures will hold into next week.

Thursday will bring a small chance of light rain or snow, mainly to the south. After that, we'll see a mostly dry stretch through early next week.

