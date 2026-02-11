Dry, quiet Wednesday as Twin Cities build toward springlike warmth

Our unseasonable pattern continues on Wednesday, and record warmth is possible in the coming days.

Wednesday will be dry and quiet, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and plenty of sunshine.

Highs will climb from the 30s and 40s midweek into the 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday. Above normal temperatures will hold into next week.

Thursday will bring a small chance of light rain or snow, mainly to the south. After that, we'll see a mostly dry stretch through early next week.