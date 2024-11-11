Dry, cool start to work week in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Things will dry out and clear up to start the week as cold winds bring temperatures down.

Expect gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph, with lingering clouds in the morning. Skies will clear throughout the day and sunshine will take over quickly. Highs in the Twin Cities will be around 46.

Tuesday will be mostly clear and slightly warmer. High pressure will move east as clouds move in through the day before our next disturbance.

Rain will arrive early on Wednesday and stick around most of the day.

It will be dry and seasonably warm to finish the week, with highs in the 50s.

