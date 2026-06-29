Dangerous heat, more storms prompt NEXT Weather Alert for Minnesota Monday

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Minnesota on Monday due to dangerous heat and the potential for some storms.

Highs in the Twin Cities will approach 100 degrees, with heat index values close to 110 possible. An extreme heat warning is in place in the metro and parts of central and southeastern Minnesota, while much of the rest of the state is under a heat advisory.

A line of storms may develop late in the day across western Minnesota and track east toward Wisconsin.

WCCO

Temperatures will struggle to fall below 70 overnight into Tuesday and the humidity will stay high. Highs will likely hit the 90s each day this week.

Daily chances for thunderstorms will continue for the next several days as a stalled front lingers nearby. Some storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain. The active pattern looks likely to continue over the Fourth of July weekend.