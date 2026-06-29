How to stay cool and spot heat-related illnesses as Twin Cities deal with dangerous temps

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Monday.

WCCO meteorologists expect highs in the upper 90s in the metro area, with the humidity making it feel closer to 105 degrees.

Hennepin County and Ramsey County both offer interactive maps highlighting places to cool off during the day. The maps include pools, malls, libraries and community centers.

On Monday morning, the Salvation Army will open seven cooling centers at locations across the metro area:

1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55407

2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55411

10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, MN 55130

401 West Seventh St., St. Paul, MN 55102

2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, MN 55109

2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

As the heat index rises into the triple digits, doctors are encouraging parents to stay vigilant. Madeleine Gagnon, a pediatrician at Gillette Children's, says kids can be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

"[With heat exhaustion] you'd feel dizziness, you'd feel unwell, you'd feel nauseous," Gagnon explained. "Once you've kind of transcended into heat stroke that is a medical emergency, 911-worthy, and that would be where someone is fainting or having a seizure or confused about who they are or where they are."

She says it's critical to make sure kids are staying hydrated, getting breaks in the shade and wearing sunscreen. Gagnon says that includes teenagers, who can overexert themselves, especially playing sports.

"Don't wait for them to say, 'I'm thirsty,' keep them well hydrated beforehand. It means about a cup of fluid every 20 to 30 minutes," Gagnon explained.