Cooling begins Tuesday in Minnesota ahead of quiet stretch

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 29, 2025

Minnesota is headed for a much-needed break from the intense heat and humidity.

Expect highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday with moderate dew points, which will drop by night. Then, winds turn breezy from the northwest, helping usher in cooler, drier air. Some wildfire smoke may also mix in, especially up north. An air quality alert is in effect for the northern half of the state through 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

A few isolated showers or weak storms are possible later on, mainly in southern Minnesota during the afternoon and overnight hours.

A quiet, pleasant stretch begins midweek, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s through Friday.

More damage from Monday's storms

While many across Minnesota were still cleaning up from Sunday's severe weather, Monday's storms brought more damage and power outages.

As of Tuesday morning, about 72,000 people were without power in the Twin Cities, according to Xcel Energy. Though Xcel had restored power to most of its customers during the day Monday, the additional activity caused outages to spike again in the evening.

Downed trees were a common sight in the Twin Cities on Tuesday thanks to strong winds during the overnight storms.

A downed tree on a house in St. Paul. WCCO

A tree blown down onto a garage in White Bear Township. Sandra Wolfley