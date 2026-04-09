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Weather Forecast

Cooler and quiet in Twin Cities Thursday; stretch of stormy days ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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The week will wrap up with a cooler, quiet stretch in the Twin Cities before a warmer, stormy turn.

Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s on Thursday. A few isolated showers are possible, but many will stay dry.

Friday will be seasonable and quiet, with highs in the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will be mild and dry for most of the day, with highs around 60 and clouds increasing late.

Highs will jump into the 70s on Sunday, but storms will develop.

Early next week, the active pattern will continue with multiple rounds of rain and storms likely.

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