Midweek "cooldown" in Twin Cities ahead of summer warmth

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 7, 2025

After back-to-back days in the low 80s, the Twin Cities will feel "cooler" on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s and lighter winds.

Thursday will stay dry and seasonable with low humidity.

Friday will be beezy and warmer again with isolated showers possible in the evening hours.

Saturday will be a comfortable one with highs in the 70, perfect for outdoor plans.

Summer warmth returns in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, with highs in the 80s and continued dry weather.