Midweek "cooldown" in Twin Cities ahead of summer warmth

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 7, 2025
After back-to-back days in the low 80s, the Twin Cities will feel "cooler" on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s and lighter winds.

Thursday will stay dry and seasonable with low humidity.

Friday will be beezy and warmer again with isolated showers possible in the evening hours.

Saturday will be a comfortable one with highs in the 70, perfect for outdoor plans.

Summer warmth returns in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, with highs in the 80s and continued dry weather.

Joseph Dames
