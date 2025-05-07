Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 7, 2025

After back-to-back days in the low 80s, the Twin Cities will feel "cooler" on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s and lighter winds, says meteorologist Joseph Dames.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.