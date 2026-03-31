Cooldown in Twin Cities Tuesday, snow possible later in week

After a couple of abnormally warm days in the Twin Cities, Tuesday will be noticeably cooler.

Highs will drop to the 40s and lower 50s, and it'll be breezy. In the evening, a few spotty showers or weak storms are possible south and east of the metro.

Wednesday will be quiet, but cooler, with highs staying in the 40s and clouds increasing late. Flurries are likely later in the day.

The first round of a long-lasting system should arrive Thursday into Friday. Expect periods of rain, snow or a mix, with tricky travel at times.

A second round is likely Friday into Saturday. Precipitation type and amounts remain uncertain, but expect off-and-on impacts through Saturday. The unsettled pattern should depart by Easter Sunday.