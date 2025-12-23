Watch CBS News
Slight cooldown Tuesday in Twin Cities ahead of calm Christmas

Joseph Dames
Minnesota will turn a bit cooler on Tuesday, but conditions will stay calm.

Highs will be around 32 in the Twin Cities. Clouds will stick around, and areas of fog are possible as winds stay light and moisture hangs near the surface.

Temperatures will remain mild throughout the week.

Our next chance for precipitation comes Christmas night into Friday, with a low chance for light rain or freezing rain, with small but annoying impacts possible. Another system will brush the region late Saturday.

Colder air will arrive Sunday and linger into early next week before temperatures rebound again not long after.

