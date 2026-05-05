Cool midweek stretch in Twin Cities before temps begin to rebound

Tuesday will be cool and dry in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 50s.

Some areas to the north will see a frosty start.

Overnight, temperatures in central and northern Minnesota will drop close to or below freezing

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool, with another cold morning and afternoon humidity staying low.

Thursday will bring a slight chance for a passing shower, but will otherwise be dry. Expect another chilly start before temperatures rebound into the lower 60s.

On Friday and over the weekend, highs will climb to the upper 60s.

The long-range trend shows the dry pattern continuing, with warmer temperatures gradually returning.