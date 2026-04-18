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Weather Forecast

Cool, breezy weekend in Twin Cities, but warm-up is coming

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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It will be a cool and breezy weekend in the Twin Cities, but a warm-up will arrive next week.

Temperatures will only get to the mid-40s on Saturday. Breezy winds will keep wind chills in the 30s under a mix of clouds and sun.

A few flurries are possible Sunday morning. Aside from that, expect more sunshine Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s.

Most of next week looks dry and quiet as we warm back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Our next chance for storms arrives later in the week.

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