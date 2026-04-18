Cool, breezy weekend in Twin Cities, but warm-up is coming

It will be a cool and breezy weekend in the Twin Cities, but a warm-up will arrive next week.

Temperatures will only get to the mid-40s on Saturday. Breezy winds will keep wind chills in the 30s under a mix of clouds and sun.

A few flurries are possible Sunday morning. Aside from that, expect more sunshine Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s.

Most of next week looks dry and quiet as we warm back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Our next chance for storms arrives later in the week.