After comfortable Friday, Twin Cities will see #Top10WxDay Saturday

Friday will be dry and comfortable in the Twin Cities, and a beautiful weekend is ahead.

Highs will be near 80 on Friday as clouds clear and drier air settles in behind a cold front.

Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, a summer breeze and highs near 80. Sunday will be similar.

The weekend will bring cool nights, with temperatures in the 50s for most and a few 40s possible in typically cooler spots.

Rain chances should return late Monday into Tuesday, with scattered showers and a stronger storm or two possible.