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After comfortable Friday, Twin Cities will see #Top10WxDay Saturday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Friday will be dry and comfortable in the Twin Cities, and a beautiful weekend is ahead.

Highs will be near 80 on Friday as clouds clear and drier air settles in behind a cold front.

Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, a summer breeze and highs near 80. Sunday will be similar.

The weekend will bring cool nights, with temperatures in the 50s for most and a few 40s possible in typically cooler spots.

Rain chances should return late Monday into Tuesday, with scattered showers and a stronger storm or two possible.

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