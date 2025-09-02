Watch CBS News
Cold front brings rain to Twin Cities Tuesday, with fall-like weather to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 2, 2025
A strong cold front moves into the Twin Cities Tuesday, bringing scattered storms later in the day and fall-like days behind it.

A line of storms moving through northern Minnesota Tuesday morning will move to the southeast, possibly hitting the metro around mid-morning if it holds together. After that clears out, storms could redevelop as we head into the evening. The severe weather risk is low, though there could be a few stronger storms. 

Expect a high around 77. Wednesday will be much cooler and breezy, with highs in the 50s and 60s. More scattered showers are possible.

Thursday will bring gusty winds and more showers. It'll be a true preview of fall.

Over the weekend, we'll have chilly mornings and highs again in the 50s and 60s. It'll be mostly dry, but windy.

A warming trend will begin heading into next week.

