Chilly break from snow Tuesday in Twin Cities, but more is on the way

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 4, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be cold and dry in the Twin Cities, but more snow is ahead in the forecast.

It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens on Tuesday. Highs will jump to the 20s on Wednesday and stay there for the remainder of the week.

More snow is set to move in on Wednesday afternoon, with accumulations around an inch expected in the metro and higher totals to the north.

Thursday will be dry, but strong winds are possible.

It's looking increasingly likely that widespread accumulating snow will arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.

After the weekend, a colder and more active weather pattern sets in, with arctic air pushing south and continued chances for snow.