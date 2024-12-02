Watch CBS News
As overnight snow tapers off, expect cloudy, quiet Monday in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Overnight snow could affect the morning commute Monday, though it should stop falling before most people hit the road.

It'll be a cloudy day with a high of 25, with snow tapering off early and road conditions improving by the afternoon. Expect a quiet evening as everything clears out, with chilly temperatures persisting overnight.

A warming trend arrives Tuesday, with highs near 30. Light snow is possible up north late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, but very windy.

Highs drop to the teens on Thursday, but will rebound over the weekend.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

