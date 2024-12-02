As overnight snow tapers off, expect cloudy, quiet Monday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Overnight snow could affect the morning commute Monday, though it should stop falling before most people hit the road.

It'll be a cloudy day with a high of 25, with snow tapering off early and road conditions improving by the afternoon. Expect a quiet evening as everything clears out, with chilly temperatures persisting overnight.

A warming trend arrives Tuesday, with highs near 30. Light snow is possible up north late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, but very windy.

Highs drop to the teens on Thursday, but will rebound over the weekend.

