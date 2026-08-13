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Early rain Thursday in parts of Minnesota; Twin Cities set for cloudy day

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Showers and storms are moving through Minnesota Thursday morning, with a cloudy day set to follow.

The rain will mostly affect western and southern Minnesota. Most of the day will end up dry, but expect more clouds than sun. Friday's skies will be similar.

WCCO

Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday in the Twin Cities. Then, a series of fronts will lead to better storm chances Friday night and into Saturday. That will cool us slightly, with highs right around 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will build in Sunday, clearing the clouds and setting us up for a quiet start to the week. Highs will stay seasonable, with another chance for storms possible toward midweek.

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