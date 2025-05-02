Cloudy, cool Friday in Twin Cities, but weekend will bring #Top10WxDay

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from May 2, 2025

Friday will be overcast and cool, but the weekend will bring Minnesota a #Top10WxDay.

Highs will just barely break 50 in the Twin Cities. Lingering showers are possible in western Wisconsin.

Saturday will start chilly, but by the afternoon, we'll see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay, with widespread highs in the 70s and continued sunshine.

Next week will continue the dry and warm pattern.