Cloudy, cool Friday in Twin Cities, but weekend will bring #Top10WxDay

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from May 2, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from May 2, 2025 03:53

Friday will be overcast and cool, but the weekend will bring Minnesota a #Top10WxDay.

Highs will just barely break 50 in the Twin Cities. Lingering showers are possible in western Wisconsin.

Saturday will start chilly, but by the afternoon, we'll see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay, with widespread highs in the 70s and continued sunshine.

Next week will continue the dry and warm pattern.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

