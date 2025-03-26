Watch CBS News
Clouds increase Wednesday as temps top out in 50s in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Meteorologist
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 26, 2025
Temperatures in the Twin Cities will again top out in the 50s on Wednesday, and the rest of the work week should be even warmer.

The metro should stay dry, but rain will pass through southern Minnesota later in the day. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Thursday will bring warming temperatures and a slight chance of rain south of the metro.

Highs could reach the 60s on Friday, but a stalled warm front to the south could lead to a big contrast in temperatures across the region.

Widespread rain moves in on Saturday, with a chance of snow mixing in late. Cooler weather arrives Sunday and continues into next week.

