NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 7, 2025

Monday will bring a cool start to the work week in the Twin Cities, but a warming trend begins Tuesday.

Highs will struggle to reach 40 in most of Minnesota on Monday, despite some sunshine. Bundle up for a cold breeze.

Temperatures will climb to the 50s on Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday. There's a chance for light rain midweek.

The weekend will stay dry, with highs possibly reaching the 70s.