After Monday's severe storms, Tuesday looks much calmer in Minnesota

After Monday's severe storms brought tornadoes to parts of Minnesota, Tuesday will be much quieter across the state.

Some morning fog is possible before skies clear. Highs will approach 70.

Wednesday will bring periods of showers with a few weak thunderstorms. The severe risk is limited.

We'll get a brief break on Thursday with quieter conditions and mild temperatures. Then, on Friday, another system should bring showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs should be in the 70s both days.

Cooler air will return this weekend, with a chance for rain mixing with snow Friday night into Saturday.

Monday's storms

At least three confirmed tornadoes hit the state during Monday's storms, according to the National Weather Service. A viewer captured photos of what the WCCO NEXT Weather team said was a confirmed tornado near Amboy, Minnesota, in Blue Earth County around 6:30 p.m.

A tornado near Amboy, Minnesota, in Blue Earth County on April 13, 2026. WCCO

Hail just south of Northfield, Minnesota, on April 13, 2026. J.J. Stenzel

Southern Minnesota residents also saw hail the size of golf balls.