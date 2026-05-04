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Breezy Monday in Twin Cities before midweek stretch of cooler temps

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Monday will be breezy in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 60s, before cooler air settles in for a stretch.

A dry cold front will move through, bringing the possibility of a stray shower to areas north of the metro.

Cooler air will move in overnight, dropping highs to the 40s and 50s on Tuesday. Frost is possible.

Wednesday will be chilly again.

Temperatures will start to recover on Thursday, and by Friday we'll be back in the 60s. The weekend looks even warmer, with mainly dry weather.

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