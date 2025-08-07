Heat, humidity ramp up in Twin Cities Thursday; storms to kick off weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 7, 2025

A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the Twin Cities on Thursday, and into the overnight, especially in western and central Minnesota.

Heat and humidity will peak Friday with highs near 90 degrees and dewpoints in the 70s, pushing heat indices well into the 90s. Heat alerts will be in effect up north.

There's still some uncertainty on how morning cloud cover Friday could impact high temperatures and storm timing.

A more organized round of thunderstorms is likely Friday evening into early Saturday; some could be strong with gusty winds or hail.

Daily shower and storm chances return next week, along with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s.