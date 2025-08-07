Watch CBS News
Heat, humidity ramp up in Twin Cities Thursday; storms to kick off weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 7, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 7, 2025 02:58

A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the Twin Cities on Thursday, and into the overnight, especially in western and central Minnesota.

Heat and humidity will peak Friday with highs near 90 degrees and dewpoints in the 70s, pushing heat indices well into the 90s. Heat alerts will be in effect up north.

There's still some uncertainty on how morning cloud cover Friday could impact high temperatures and storm timing.

A more organized round of thunderstorms is likely Friday evening into early Saturday; some could be strong with gusty winds or hail.

Daily shower and storm chances return next week, along with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s.

Joseph Dames

