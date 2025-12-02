Arctic air taking hold of Minnesota this week, some light snow possible

A cold pattern settles in across Minnesota Tuesday, with spotty light snow possible.

Highs in the Twin Cities will top out around 24. Arctic air will take control through the end of the week, with the coldest morning arriving Thursday. Highs will slide into the teens Wednesday through Sunday.

A weak wave could bring flurries to the metro Tuesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Another pair of weak clippers arrives Friday and Saturday with light snow chances.

A gradual warm-up into the 20s will begin early next week.