Arctic air taking hold of Minnesota this week, some light snow possible

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

A cold pattern settles in across Minnesota Tuesday, with spotty light snow possible.

Highs in the Twin Cities will top out around 24. Arctic air will take control through the end of the week, with the coldest morning arriving Thursday. Highs will slide into the teens Wednesday through Sunday.

A weak wave could bring flurries to the metro Tuesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Another pair of weak clippers arrives Friday and Saturday with light snow chances.

A gradual warm-up into the 20s will begin early next week.

