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Weather Forecast

Chilly stretch in Twin Cities with repeated frost chances, spotty showers

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Thursday will be chilly in the Twin Cities, with areas of frost early and again in the evening hours. 

A frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers possible out west.

Friday will be partly cloudy with similar conditions from the previous three days. It will cool with another night near freezing.

The weekend will be quiet overall with near-normal temperatures and only isolated rain chances.

Cooler air returns next week with continued light rain chances and more frost potential.

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