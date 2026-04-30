Chilly stretch in Twin Cities with repeated frost chances, spotty showers

Thursday will be chilly in the Twin Cities, with areas of frost early and again in the evening hours.

A frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers possible out west.

Friday will be partly cloudy with similar conditions from the previous three days. It will cool with another night near freezing.

The weekend will be quiet overall with near-normal temperatures and only isolated rain chances.

Cooler air returns next week with continued light rain chances and more frost potential.