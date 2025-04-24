Off-and-on rain in the Twin Cities until Friday morning

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 24, 2025

Overnight showers could stick around through Thursday morning, especially south of the Twin Cities, with highs near 60 degrees.

Rain will be most widespread Thursday afternoon into the evening, with showers increasing between 2 p.m. to 3pm.

While severe weather is unlikely, locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially in southern Minnesota, where some areas could pick up 1 to 2 inches where storms grow.

Showers taper off early Friday, with drier and cooler air arriving on northeast winds. Highs hold near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend: sunny, light winds and highs in the mid 60s — ideal for any outdoor plans.

Warm air surges back on Sunday and Monday, with highs pushing into the 70s and breezy south winds.

Thunderstorm chances ramp up again Monday, and a few could be strong to severe, depending on storm timing and the position of a nearby warm front.