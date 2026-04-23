Strong storms likely across much of Minnesota Thursday, with all hazards on the table

Strong storms are likely across much of Minnesota Thursday, with all hazards on the table.

Thursday starts dry in the Twin Cities with clouds moving in. Storms develop in the afternoon and evening, some severe with damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado possible.

WCCO

Friday will be cooler with lingering showers early, then gradual clearing. It will be mainly dry and turning sunny. It'll stay breezy until the system fully moves out.

Saturday will be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend will be quiet and comfortable with near-normal temperatures, with conditions becoming unsettled again early next week.