Afternoon rain possible in Twin Cities on Wednesday, with more chances ahead

Showers and storms will pester parts of Minnesota on Wednesday, with the bulk of the action in the Twin Cities expected in the afternoon.

Southwestern Minnesota will see the most activity in the morning. After some dry time, things will redevelop in the late afternoon and stay active through dinner time. Up north will stay dry for most of the day.

WCCO

Thursday and Friday will be similar in terms of precipitation, with early morning rain, some dry time and redevelopment later on. Rain is also possible over the weekend.

Highs in the metro will hit the mid-80s on Wednesday, then drop to the 70s and stay there through early next week.