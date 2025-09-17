Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Afternoon rain possible in Twin Cities on Wednesday, with more chances ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 17, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 17, 2025 03:30

Showers and storms will pester parts of Minnesota on Wednesday, with the bulk of the action in the Twin Cities expected in the afternoon.

Southwestern Minnesota will see the most activity in the morning. After some dry time, things will redevelop in the late afternoon and stay active through dinner time. Up north will stay dry for most of the day.

WCCO

Thursday and Friday will be similar in terms of precipitation, with early morning rain, some dry time and redevelopment later on. Rain is also possible over the weekend.

Highs in the metro will hit the mid-80s on Wednesday, then drop to the 70s and stay there through early next week.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue